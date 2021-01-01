Hand Painted Metal Catrina Wall Art

Showing off her finery Catrina is on display in this unique folk art wall accent from Rocio Pindter in Mexico. The artwork is crafted from tin with a glass pane and hand painted with a beautiful Catrina figure in glittery purple and pink attire. The red metal frame is lavishly decorated with colorful flowers and butterflies.The original La Calavera Catrina was a zinc etching created by the artist Jose Guadalupe Posada in Mexico around 1910. Posada created the character a female skeleton with an elegant hat as a satirical portrait of Mexican natives who aspired to European style and denied their own heritage. The catrina has since become an emblem of Mexico's Day of the Dead celebration and a popular folk art subject.