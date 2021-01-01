Hand Painted Ceramic Catrina Statuette

Artisan Luis Morales of Mexico crafts a charming ceramic Catrina to grace your mantel or shelf. Formed by hand from clay her homely ensemble is carefully painted in blue and orange with an ivory apron and black shawl. Her hair is braided and she carries a basket of lilies on her back. The elegant figure is based on a satirical etching created by Mexican artist Jose Guadalupe Posada around 1910-1913. With his etching Posada poked fun at those Mexican natives who tried to emulate the fashion and habits of the European aristocracy. Today la Catrina has become the instantly recognizable icon of Dia de los Muertos (Mexico's Day of the Dead).