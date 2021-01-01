Hand Knotted Wool/Cotton Blue Area Rug

Features:90% Wool / 10% CottonProduced with the highest grade materialsConstruction: HandmadeThe actual colors may vary from those shown on your screenMaterial: Wool;CottonMaterial Details: 90% Wool and 10% cottonConstruction: HandmadeTechnique: Hand-KnottedBacking Material: YesBacking Material Details: CottonRug Shape: Primary Color: BlueIs this rug available in different colors?: YesPattern: Solid ColorFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingStyle: TraditionalRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Neither Water or Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyLife Stage: AdultReversible: NoStain Resistant: NoCountry of Origin: IndiaRug Pad Recommended: YesProduct Care -: Rotate your rug occasionally so that it will wear evenly over the whole surface. Vacuum regularly, at least once a week. Always use the flat nozzle when vacuuming and finish in the direction of the pile. Remove stains immediately. Use an underlay to reduce wear and tear.High-Low: NoProduct Care: Vacuum with no beater bar/rotating brushColor Combination: Our Picks Filter: Spefications:Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: Fair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Goodweave Certified: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: YesCRI Green Label Plus Certified: FloorScore Certification: GREENGUARD Certified: CRI Green Label Certified: YesGREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Dimensions:Rug Size: Pile Height (Rug Size: Rectangle 4'6" x 6'6"): 0.5Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 4'6" x 6'6"): 35Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 4'6" x 6'6"): 55.2Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 4'6" x 6'6"): 79.2Assembly:Warranty:Product Warranty: NoWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Rug Size: Rectangle 4'6" x 6'6"