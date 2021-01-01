BBH Homes Hand Knotted Gabbeh Silk Area Rug Solid Brown

Beautify you home living area with this hand knotted loom silk area rug. The smoothness and finesse of silk stuff makes this rug looks classy and durable and also helps in protecting your loved ones from a rough surface. This hand knotted loom rugs are amazingly simple but pleasant looking rugs, also very rational in cost, exceptionally durable and easy to maintain. Silk being organic fine material when weave into rug have small sized knots with higher number of knots per square inches. Rug Size: Rectangle 3' x 5'