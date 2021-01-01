Hand Crank AM FM Radio Emergency NOAA Weather Radio + USB 2000mAh Power Bank Phone Charger LED Flashlight wSOS Bonus Survival Paracord Bracelet.

4 WAYS TO CHARGE: This Compact & Light weight Radio, Flash Light & Power Bank can be charged by, Hand Cranked, through USB cable or with 3 AAA batteries (Not Included). This rechargeable unit provides up to 15 hours of light or 6 hours of radio time depending on charging method. RADIO & TORCH: Emergency NOAA Weather Radio AM/FM/ 7 NOAA Weather Channels keeps you up to date and connected during any situation. The Powerful LED Zoom adjustable flashlight has a Light Intensity 2000Lux@120mm Lighting Time 15 hours, 4 W LED reading lamp & SOS Emergency Alarm with Flashing Red Light gives you that extra peace of mind if you ever need to be found. PREPARE WITH POWER: with 2000 mAh Power Bank you can charge your cell phone in a pinch during emergencies, while camping, or enjoying outdoor activities. Don't get caught unprepared. Get yourself and your loved ones the Crank Radio. Bringing Power To The People! BONUS SURVIVAL TOOL: Survival Par