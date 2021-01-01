Contour Design Medium Left Hand Contour Mouse with Scroll Wheel, Gray

The Shape- Contour Mouse has a patented 17 degree slope built into its apex to accommodate the natural, resting posture of your hand. This allows your hand to be in a relaxed posture throughout the day, minimizing the strain associated with using a computer mouse.The Sizes- Hands come in all shapes and sizes. Because of this we have 3 sizes of Contour Mouse for the right hand S-M-L and 2 sizes for the left hand M-L to ensure you get the right fit for your hand.These include a variable cursor speed with 10 different settings and new, driverless button customization options.