Hand Carved Eagle in a Tree Brown Cedar Wood Sculpture

Guatemalan artisan Nicolas Chavez Sojuel hand carves this lifelike sculpture of an eagle landing on a tree branch its wings outstretched and its mighty talons gripping its perch. Made of cedar wood the sculpture is stained a rich brown with many textural details included in the carving such as the eagle's feathers and the gnarls of the tree. The five pieces of the sculpture -- the eagle body its two wings the tree and the base -- are disassembled for easy shipping and can quickly and easily be reassembled upon arrival.