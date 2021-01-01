Within Baule culture, these Mblo portrait masks are appreciated as the most refined and long-standing form of artistic expression. While they may depict both men and women, such works were generally commissioned by a man to honor a female relative or created by a carver in homage to a particular woman's dance skills and beauty. Because of their importance, only the best dancers are eligible to wear portrait masks in performance. On such occasions it is required that the portrait's subject, or \"double,\" be present to accompany it. This portrait mask is hand-carved from sacred Baobab wood. Grayson Lane Hand-Carved Baobab Wood Baule Mblo Portrait Mask in Brown | 14543