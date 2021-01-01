From novica
Hand Blown Drinking Glasses Blue Accent Set of 6
Swirls of cobalt blue spin unrestrained lending their grace to embellish these versatile drinking glasses. A testimony to Mexico's blown glass tradition the design by Javier and Efren is stylish and contemporary. Because each piece is handmade shape and size can vary slightly and tiny bubbles may appear within the glass. This exemplifies the hand-blown technique making every piece a unique example of blown glass craftsmanship.