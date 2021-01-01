From hampton forge signature

Hampton Signature – Slope – 20 Piece Flatware Set, Service for 4

Description

COMPATIBLE WITH ANY TABLE SETTING – This transitional pattern pairs nicely with any table setting and is good for every occasion. QUALITY STAINLESS STEEL – Crafted of durable stainless steel that resists corrosion, rusting and pitting. COMFORTABLE GRIP – Proper thickness, weight and balance maximize comfort in the hand. Dishwasher safe Set Includes: (4) Salad Forks, (4) Dinner Forks, (4) Dinner Knife, (4) Dinner Spoons, (4) Teaspoons, Manufacturer: Hampton Forge

