Hampton Semi-Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: Clear - Finish: Bronze - (251-OB-C2)

In 1887, England declared an imperial holiday to commemorate Queen Victoria's 50th year on the throne - her golden jubilee. Photographs from India show a distinctive array of glass lanterns illuminating the occasion, representing the hybrid of Anglo and Indian design sensibilities. The Hampton Semi-Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Hudson Valley Lighting reproduces the look of these historic, mouth-blown glass lanterns. While the oversized bell jar originally held a reservoir of whale oil, it now suspends a candelabra array to provide warm light. Hudson Valley Lighting was established by David Littman in New York as part of the Littman business, a family lighting trade going back three generations. Known best for restoration lighting, Hudson Valley Lighting also features reproduction vintage and transitional fixtures that are classic and versatile. Their high quality, elegant designs are offered in a range of product types, from wall sconces with hand polished metal to crystal chandeliers. Color: Clear. Finish: Old Bronze