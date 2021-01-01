Picket House Furnishings Hampton Rectangle Storage 16 in. Glass Side Chair Table in Chrome, Light Walnut

The Picket House Furnishings Hampton Rectangle Storage Side Chair Table will look simply stunning in your home. This side chair table features a floating like storage drawer instantly adding extra flair to this living room staple. The storage drawer is finished in a light walnut, making it easy to pair with any existing decor. A metal base, coated in a chrome finish also pairs beautifully with the wood finish of the drawer. A single chrome handle on the drawer allows you to access the drawer with ease. This transitional sofa table will easily become your new favorite piece to show off in your home.