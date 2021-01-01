SAFAVIEH Hampton Light Blue/Green 7 ft. x 10 ft. Geometric Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

Decorate your deck, porch or patio with the same panache as your interiors with durable rugs from the beautifully designed Hampton collection. Crafted for indoor and outdoor use, Hampton rugs bring transitional styling and innovative needlepoint effects to any space that must stand up to heavy traffic, spills or weather. Machine loomed of enhanced polypropylene for ultimate ease of care. This is a great addition to your home whether in the country side or busy city. Color: Light Blue/Green.