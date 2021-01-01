JELD-WEN Steel doors are a budget friendly choice for homeowners to provide a safe and secure entrance that performs and looks great. Their durable and classic style creates an attractive front or side entrance. Our steel doors are built to prevent water absorption and resist rusting, shrinking, swelling and warping. Minimal maintenance required for a long lasting exterior door. JELD-WEN Hampton 36-in x 80-in Steel Oval Lite Left-Hand Inswing Primed Prehung Single Front Door with Brickmould Insulating Core ENERGY STAR