Hammered Steel Propane Fire Pit - Antique Bronze - AZ Patio Heaters

The AZ Heater Propane Antique Bronze Fire Pit blends in beautifully with your outdoor seating area. The solid steel construction is incredibly durable and a hammered bronze finish gives it a rustic look that suits outdoor living. A variable control valve equipped with an integrated piezo igniter gives way to a propane heater that emits up to 40,000 BTUs of heat. Clear fire glass covers the burner and adds a touch of elegance. An easy access door located at the base allows you to conceal a 20 lb. propane tank (not included). And for your added safety, this fire pit comes with a thermocouple flame failure device. Measures 38L x 38W x 28H inches; CSA approved. Includes cover for burner area.