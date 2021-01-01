From rust-oleum stops rust
Rust-Oleum Stops Rust 12 oz. Hammered Matte Black Protective Spray Paint (6-Pack)
The Rust-Oleum 12 oz. Matte Black Protective Enamel Hammered Spray Paint hide flaws and imperfections found in scratched, rusted and pitted metals. It comes in a variety of colors that can be applied directly over rust spots. Great for use on wheelbarrows, lighting fixtures and other objects. The Rust-Preventive formula dries to touch in 15 minutes and the 12 oz. can work on areas up to 12 sq. ft.