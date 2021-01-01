The Mascot Hardware Hammered 6 in. Antique Brass House Number 0 accentuates your address plaque or mailbox. Each house number is hand finished in a premium antique brass finish. Let this number glisten beside your home's front door to let guests find their way. The numbers have traditional design that add a classic touch to the address plaque. The address numbers are easy to care for and can be wiped clean when dirty. This Surface Mount House Number is constructed from cast iron with durable antique brass finish and will give you decades of beauty and high performance, long-lasting and durable against all weather conditions. The numbers are ideal for identifying buildings, homes, businesses, and schools. The classic design and sturdy construction lend an imperial touch to your front door. Screws are included for easy installation.