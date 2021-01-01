From isabelle & max

Hammack Twin Metal Bed With Arched Headboard Silver

$559.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

The smooth silhouette of this handsome twin bed infuses it with contemporary appeal. The subtle arches of its sleek, metal frame add a pleasing look of casual glamour. Perfect for a studio spare bedroom, its compact size fits easily into small spaces. A stunning silver finish gives it a delightfully modern appeal. This bed is also available in blue, black, or white finishes for a variety of options to match your decor.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com