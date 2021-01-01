From isabelle & max
Hammack Twin Metal Bed With Arched Headboard Silver
The smooth silhouette of this handsome twin bed infuses it with contemporary appeal. The subtle arches of its sleek, metal frame add a pleasing look of casual glamour. Perfect for a studio spare bedroom, its compact size fits easily into small spaces. A stunning silver finish gives it a delightfully modern appeal. This bed is also available in blue, black, or white finishes for a variety of options to match your decor.