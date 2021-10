Hamlyn 53.13" H x 34.13" W Standard Bookcase

When you mix stately, traditional style with a European flair, you've got something special. Case in point: this striking bookcase. Simply exquisite, it’s bathed in a rich finish for rustic warmth and high-end appeal.Features:Product Type: StandardStyle: TraditionalColor: BrownBack Panel: ClosedFinished Back: YesOrientation : VerticalStackable: NoFrame Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodFrame Material Details: Veneers, wood and manmade woodManufactured Wood Type: Metal Finish Application: Shelf Material: Manufactured WoodGloss Finish: NoNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNumber of Shelf Tiers: 4Adjustable Shelves: YesShelf Weight Capacity: Smallest Shelf Weight Capacity: Largest Shelf Weight Capacity: Drawers Included: NoNumber of Drawers Included: Doors Included: NoNumber of Doors Included: Door Material: Lighting Included: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Built-In Outlet: NoEU Energy Efficiency Class: Fabric Bins Included: NoNumber of Fabric Bins Included: Compatible Bookcase Accessories Part Number: Library Ladder Included: Wall-Mounting Required: Wall-Mounting Hardware Included: Freestanding: YesRoom Divider: Tipover Restraint Device Included: NoCompatible Tipover Restraint Part Number: Country of Origin: Viet NamSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseMade In [EU Only]: United StatesCountry of Origin - Additional Details: ImportedScratch Resistant: NoChip Resistant: NoDorm SKU: NoDS Wood Tone: Espresso WoodWood Species: Largest Shelf Weight Capacity (shell): Smallest Shelf Weight Capacity (Shell): Spefications:GS (Geprüfte Sicherheit) listed: TAA Compliant: TÜV Rheinland Certified: ADA Compliant: SCS Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoCE Certified: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: LEED Project Appropriate: ISTA 1A Certified: HFES 100 Certified Ergonomic: UL Listed: Composite Wood Product (CWP): YesChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesTSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesGSA Approved: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): CPSC - 16 CFR 1303 Compliant: YesFIRA Certified: BIFMA G1 Ergonomics Guideline for Furniture: ANSI/SOHO S6.5 Small Office/Home Office: cUL Listed: ANSI/BIFMA M7.1 Standard Test Method for Determining VOC Emissions: CSA Certified: Lacey Act Compliant: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: ISO 9001 Certified: ISO 9000 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: Energy Star Compliant: ISO 14000 Certified: Fire Rated: CALGreen Compliant: Stiftung Warentest Note: BIFMA HCF 8.1 - Healthcare Furniture Design: ANSI/BIFMA X5.6 Panel Systems: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoCPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: GreenSpec: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: ANSI/BIFMA X7.1 Standard for Formaldehyde & TVOC Emissions: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Shelf thickness: 1.63"Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 53.13Overall Width - Side to Side: 34.13Overall