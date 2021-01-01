Hamisi Litter Box Enclosure

Looking to give your feline friends a dedicated space to do their business while contributing to your home style, this elegant cat litter box furniture with X-shaped double doors and a smooth top is a great option. This cat litter cabinet can be served as a side table, bench, and nightstand. Featuring two spacious chambers divided by a removable panel, this cat washroom can perfectly house a standard litter box as well as neatly store the pet tools and food, helping to minimize odor and prevent litter from being kicked out onto the floor. Nine cut-out holes on the back ensure the inner dry with excellent air circulation. The round holes can also be used as cord accesses for electronic litter boxes. Two open side entrances are designed for your lovely cat to access easily. Two magnetized double doors with cut-out handles make the cat litter storage bench easy to clean. Color: Brown