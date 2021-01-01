From home decorators collection
Home Decorators Collection Hamilton Polar White Side Table
Advertisement
Balance your room with the Home Decorators Collection Hamilton End Table and benefit from the perfect spot to rest a mug or organize your books. This end table has a cottage style, so it will add a casual feeling to your home. With a wooden build, it will give your home aesthetic allure by including a touch of organic beauty. It features storage space, which gives you a convenient spot to hold extra blankets or any other items you often use in your living room. Color: Polar White.