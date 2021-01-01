Home Decorators Collection Hamilton Polar White Side Table

Balance your room with the Home Decorators Collection Hamilton End Table and benefit from the perfect spot to rest a mug or organize your books. This end table has a cottage style, so it will add a casual feeling to your home. With a wooden build, it will give your home aesthetic allure by including a touch of organic beauty. It features storage space, which gives you a convenient spot to hold extra blankets or any other items you often use in your living room. Color: Polar White.