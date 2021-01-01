Home Decorators Collection Hamilton Desk 31 in. HX63 in. WX23 in. D Off White

With its plethora of drawers and shelves, our Hamilton Desk is the ultimate workstation. A fold-down drawer gives your keyboard a home, while the 2 drawers on either side offer up ample space for storing things like pens, scissors and other office supplies. Keep all your files neatly organized using the convenient file drawer behind the left door of this computer desk. Details like louvered doors and tulip bun feet give this home office furniture a classic look that will go well with any traditional or cottage-style setting. Color: Off White.