Hamelin Gold Stainless Steel Floor Vase

Decorate your adobe with this beautiful metal vase. It is crafted meticulously with high-quality metal for long-lasting use. The flower vase has an attractive shape that makes it a great addition to your home decor. Adorn your interiors with this mesmerizing style vase as it works as an exclusive display item for your office, bedroom, and living room. This rustic appeal will make it a wonderful gift item for your loved ones. Size: 24" H x 4.75" W x 4.75" D