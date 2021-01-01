From red barrel studio
Hambleton Dad Business Coffee Mug
Advertisement
Features:Material: CeramicDue to different computer monitors and calibrations colors may vary slightly from photosGreat gifts ideas for friends and familyMicrowave and top rack dishwasher safeSet Size: 1Set Type: Product Type: Coffee MugAdditional Items: NoAdditional Items Included: Primary Material: CeramicWith Handle: With Handle: Color: White/BlackSubject: PeopleAnimals: People: DadHoliday / Occasion: Father's DayStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Care & Cleaning: Dishwasher SafeDishwasher Safe: YesProduct Care & Cleaning Instructions: Product Care & Cleaning Instructions: Microwave Safe: YesCapacity: 11Lead Free: Commercial Microwave Safe: YesCommercial Microwave Safe: YesCommercial Oven Safe: YesCommercial Oven Safe: YesCommercial Dishwasher Safe: YesCommercial Dishwasher Safe: YesCountry of Origin: United StatesSpefications:California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoFDA Approved: YesDimensions:Cup/Mug Height - Top to Bottom: 4Cup/Mug Width - Side to Side: 4Cup/Mug Weight: 1Assembly:Warranty: