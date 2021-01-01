From haley's corker
Haley's Corker Halye's 5-in-1 Wine Aerator, Stopper, Pourer, Filter and Re-Corker, 3 Pack, 3-Pack
Advertisement
Haley’s Corker 5-in-1 aerator, pour, wine filter, stopper and leak-proof bottle stopper reseals opened bottles to keep contents freshness longer Proudly made in America from BPA-free, food-safe plastic; creates airtight, liquid-tight seal; store bottles upright or on their side without leaks Aerates newly opened wine and filters cork, sediment and tartrates as it pours; won’t splash or drip; protects contents from dust and bugs outdoors Great for liquors, spirits, wines, coffee syrups, sodas, sparkling waters, cooking oils, vinegars, and more; keep tables and counters mess free Fits most standard-sized bottles; reusable; dishwasher safe, Manufacturer: Haley's Corker