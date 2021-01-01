Halsted Wicker Patio Loveseat - Chambray - Threshold

Add a new seating option to your outdoor space with the Halsted Wicker Patio Loveseat from Threshold™. A brown wicker frame with an intricately woven design makes for a classically sleek look that'll pair well with a range of decor styles. This wicker loveseat features light blue back and seat cushions for a touch of extra contrast that's still easy to mix and match with other outdoor furniture. The wide seat and back lends enhanced comfort, while 100percent recycled DuraSeason fabric features an easy-to-clean design that's also resistant to water and fading. Pair this loveseat with a couple of club chairs in the same style to surround a large dining table for a beautiful patio arrangement. Say hello to our new, Target-exclusive 100percent recycled poly fabric. It’s ultra durable, featuring water- and fade-resistant material. Furthering our commitment to sustainability, DuraSeason does not contribute to pollution and is free from harmful chemicals.