Halsted 4pc Outdoor Half Round Corner Sectional Cushion Set - Turquoise - Threshold

Create a comfortable seating atmosphere with this Set of 4 Halsted Outdoor Half Round Corner Sectional Cushions from Threshold™. This sectional cushion set is soft and makes your outdoor space look warm and elegant. Fashioned from fabric that is fade-, water- and UV- resistant, these cushions are engineered to endure all kinds of weather and for long-lasting use. Luxurious and comfy, it includes three deep-seat pillow backs and a circular sectional cushion to create a luxurious sitting experience. You can use this cushion set to make a stylish outdoor lounge to have quality time with your family, friends or that special someone. Pattern: Solid.