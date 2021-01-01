From nutrichef
NutriChef 0 qt. White Halogen Convection Oven Air Fryer
Advertisement
The NutriChef Halogen Oven Air-Fryer / Infrared Convection Cooker for Healthy Kitchen Countertop Cooking. Next-Generation Style and Hassle-Free Kitchen Cooker - Laboratory Tested to Prepare Healthier Meals, Quicker. Ability to Defrost, Broil, Roast, Bake, Steam, Grill and BBQ. Air-Frying Made Easy: Insert Food, Set the Time and Temp - Achieve Tasty and Low Fat Foods with Benefits - Convenient See-Through 360 View Glass Lid Cover - Rapid Air Circulation for Even Cooking All Around - Prepares Significantly Healthier Foods Than Traditional Frying - Stain Resistant and Easy-to-Clean Stainless Steel Cooking Bowl - Rotary Controls: Adjustable Time and Temperature Settings. Removable Bowl for Cleaning and Serving - Convection Oven-Style Vortex Fan - Safe for Use on Any Counter / Kitchen-Top - Built-in Safety: Automatic Power-Off Feature - Prepare Great Tasting Crispy Skins, Perfect for French Fries. Color: White.