Winsome Wood Halo Pub Table with Glass Top in Walnut, Brown

Entertain your guests around this sleek pub table accented with tempered glass providing a clear view to the shelf below. This unique configuration is functional as a display case or even storage for handbags and small accessories. Its long elegant legs lightly holds up the table with it's slight curved end. Top Dimensions is 25.6 in. W x 25.6 in. D. Shelf is 20.1 in. x 22.5 in. W x 20.1 in. x 22.5 in. D. Shelf clearance is 3.2 in. H. Distance between legs is 20.1 in. and the height from the bottom shelf to floor is 25.5 in. The table is made of solid wood with the glass panel and comes in a walnut finish. Assembly required.