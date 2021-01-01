From philippines filipino popular food throw pillows
Philippines Filipino Popular Food Throw Pillows Halo Filipino Dessert Ice Cream Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Show off this cool halo halo Filipino dessert ice cream throw pillow! Great halo halo throw pillow for anyone who loves desserts from the Philippines! Great Filipino throw pillow for any ice cream lover! Perfect gift for birthdays and any holiday! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only