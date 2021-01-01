Halo Dome Pendant Light by Hennepin Made - Color: Clear - Finish: Copper - (HDM-061)

The Halo Dome Pendant Light by Hennepin Made incorporates modern design and minimalistic aesthetics. Light passes through the hand-blown glass fixture with ethereal, ambient illumination and the glass bands edges, in particular, glows gracefully. The silhouette is available in a variety of glass colors and mount finishes. Sleek and elegant, the Halo Dome Pendant Light can be the centerpiece of a lobby or entryway. In 2011, Joe Limpert and Jackson Schwartz dreamed up Minneapolis-based Hennepin Made, an independent glass studio that focuses on creating handmade glass lighting for designers and retailers. The pair base their company philosophy off of their belief that the art of handmade products should not be lost in our modern culture. The hands-on nature of Hennepin Made ensures that each of their colored hand-blown glass and spun aluminum pendant lights are unique and made with care and style. Shape: Teardrop. Color: Clear. Finish: Copper