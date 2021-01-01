Halloween Skeleton Dachshund Halloween Decorative Prop - Hyde & EEK! Boutique

Bring spooky animal themes to your decor with this Skeleton Dachshund M Halloween Decorative Prop from Hyde and EEK! Boutique™. This fun canine prop makes an exciting addition to your seasonal Halloween decorations. It features an ivory skeleton model of a dachshund dog with realistic bone detailing to add a creepy look wherever placed. This decorative skeleton prop is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use so you can place it on your dining table, entryway table or front step for fun, spooky style.