From gossip rag
gossip rag Halloween Skeleton Coffee Cup Vintage Retro Biker Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
halloween skeleton coffee cup vintage retro , ,zombie,skeleton,skull,goth,gothic,coffee,halloween,dia de los muertos,day of the dead,creepy,vintage,retro,biker,funny,coffee cup,psychobilly,rockabilly,hot tub,bath,bathing halloween skeleton coffee cup vintage retro , ,zombie,skeleton,skull,goth,gothic,coffee,halloween,dia de los muertos,day of the dead,creepy,vintage,retro,biker,funny,coffee cup,psychobilly,rockabilly,hot tub,bath,bathing present gift 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only