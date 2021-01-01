Halloween Scarecrow Body Greeter Halloween Decorative Prop - Hyde & EEK! Boutique

Add a spooky touch to your indoor seasonal decor with this Scarecrow Body Greeter Halloween Decorative Prop from Hyde and EEK! Boutique™. This Halloween decorative prop features a headless scarecrow dressed in Halloween hues with embossed detailing for authentic flair, providing a spooky look you're sure to love. Plus the headless design allows you to place other Halloween props on top — a pumpkin, a skull figurine and more. Perfect for placing near the fireplace or anywhere indoors, this scarecrow body greeter decoration makes for a fun, frightful decor option you and your family will love.