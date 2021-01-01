Halloween Mini Mantel Wood Accessories Halloween Decorative Set - Hyde & EEK! Boutique

From hyde & eek! boutique
Create a spooky-cute town display with this Mini Mantel Wood Accessories Halloween Decorative Set from Hyde and EEK! Boutique™. This cute tabletop accessories set comes with four Halloween-themed figurines — a creepy jack-o'-lantern street post with spiderweb design, a 'TRICK OR TREAT STOP HERE' stop sign post, an 'EEK STREET' lamp post with pumpkins, and a cute ghost ready for trick or treating. Add them to your fall-themed home decor for a fun finishing touch to your festive display on your mantel, entryway console or other surface.