Halloween Life Size Human Skull Model

Made from lightweight and sturdy material that captures exact an atomic detail to make the piece resilient and macabre. Can be used as seasonal Halloween and Haunted House décor. Wipe with a dry or damp cloth lightly to keep it as spooky as ever. Spine-chillingly realistic with a grim grin, this skull looks like it was freshly dug up from a graveyard. The Halloween skulls are designed with a realistic appearance, and you can place these skulls around your home and table to create the Halloween feelings.