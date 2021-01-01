From philips
Halloween Philips LED 3D Ghost Skeleton with Wave Motion Halloween Special Effects Lights Green
Advertisement
Bring this haunting skeleton to life on the outside of your house or on any flat surface with this Philips LED Spooky Ghost Skeleton Motion Projector. Projects images of green, floating skeleton ghost image with wave motion onto any flat surface up to 10' away with bright, energy efficient LED lights. Convenient ground stake, projector stand and 6' cord included. Can be adjusted to any position.