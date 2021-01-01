From philips

Halloween Philips LED 3D Ghost Skeleton with Wave Motion Halloween Special Effects Lights Green

$25.00
In stock
Buy at target

Description

Bring this haunting skeleton to life on the outside of your house or on any flat surface with this Philips LED Spooky Ghost Skeleton Motion Projector. Projects images of green, floating skeleton ghost image with wave motion onto any flat surface up to 10' away with bright, energy efficient LED lights. Convenient ground stake, projector stand and 6' cord included. Can be adjusted to any position.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com