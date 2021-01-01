From hyde & eek! boutique
Halloween Large Cloche with Bat Black Halloween Decorative Prop - Hyde & EEK! Boutique
Style your festive decor with this Large Cloche with Bat Black Halloween Decorative Prop from Hyde and EEK! Boutique™. Set atop a round base, this black decorative prop features a transparent lid topped with a bat sculpture for spooky appeal. Use this large cloche decorative prop with a mouse, skull and more to create a perfect Halloween scene above the mantel, in your entryway or anywhere else.