Slant Collections Halloween Jumbo Stemless Wine Glass, 30-Ounce, Spell On You

STEMLESS HALLOWEEN WINE GLASS: Celebrate with spirit with this stemless wine glass JUMBO SIZE HOLDS 30-OUNCES: Measures 4 x 5.7-inches and will hold an entire bottle of wine HOT PINK GLASS: with silver foil stars and print that reads "I put a spell on you & now you're wine" SERVE UP SOME FUN: This Halloween; fun for friends and coworkers or even party favors; look for additional coordinating party supplies from Slant Collections SLANT COLLECTIONS: Make every day a party by bringing friends and family together for special moments and big occasions with sparkle and style, Manufacturer: Creative Brands