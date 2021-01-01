From hyde & eek! boutique
Halloween Grinning Warbler Halloween Decorative Prop - Hyde & EEK! Boutique
Advertisement
Add a touch of playful style to your collection of Halloween accents with the Grinning Warbler Halloween Decorative Prop from Hyde and EEK! Boutique™. This decorative Halloween figurine features a grinning pumpkin that lights up to give off a warm orange glow for a spook-tacular look, and the vibrant orange and black scheme channels classic spooky vibes. Place it on your kitchen countertop for whimsical, spooky charm, or with other animated Halloween figurines in the living room for a fun, frightful display.