Halloween 32oz Fog Liquid Halloween Decorative Holiday Scene Prop - Hyde & EEK! Boutique

Add mysterious edge to your spooky season decor with this 32-Ounce Fog Liquid Halloween Decorative Holiday Scene Prop from Hyde and EEK! Boutique™. The fog liquid can be added to most fog machines and comes in a one quart size to turn any home into a truly creepy and mystical scene. Simply add this fog liquid to a compatible fog machine and switch it on to bring a creepy look and feel to your indoor or outdoor decor.