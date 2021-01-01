From zak designs
Halloween 15oz Disney Nightmare Before Christmas Color Change Glow-in-the-Dark Halloween Mug
With artwork featuring The Nightmare Before Christmas, this color-changing, glow-in-the-dark coffee mug is perfect for giving Halloween drinks a little spooky flair. It reacts to heat, changing colors when filled with a hot beverage, and glows when it's charged under light--for best results, use sunlight or a daylight bulb. Made of ceramic, the mug holds fifteen ounces and is completely BPA free. Hand washing is rmended; do not microwave.