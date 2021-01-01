Halloween Día de Muertos Pink Two Sugar Skulls Glass Candle - Designed with Luis Fitch

Get your home ready for the season's festivities with the Dia de Muertos Pink Two Sugar Skulls Glass Candle from Luis Fitch x Target. This beautiful candle is a perfect addition to decorations for the holiday. The candle glass features two illustrations of sugar skulls with orange, yellow, pink and blue details that match well with the bright colors that symbolize the day. The candle wax color is a bright pink to represent the happiness and joy of Dia de Muertos. With a burning time of approximately 50 hours, this candle gives plenty of time for celebrating and remembering loved ones with friends and family. Originating in Mexico, the colorful Dia de Muertos celebration is a time-honored tradition to remember loved ones. Now, visual artist Luis Fitch shares his native Mexican heritage and passion for cross-cultural connections in a vibrant Dia de Muertos collaboration. Fitch combines elements of fire, earth, water and air in eye-catching detail — offering the beauty of the holiday to all.