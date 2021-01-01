From morning glass
Morning Glass Halloween Crescent Moon Stars Black Cat Spooky Night Pink Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Do you love scary, spooky, and halloween on October 31st items? This funny & hilarious frightening novelty gift item is for you. Great if you like a ghost, ghoul, zombie, mummy, witch, warlock, devil, demon, black cat, grim reaper, goblin & gory graveyard If you love a trick or treat, pumpkin spice, halloween costume, jack o lantern, pumpkin, horseman, casket, cackle, or cadaver, then this creepy and haunted item is a cool, cute, vintage, retro item for mom, dad, brother, sister, son, daughter on a birthday 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only