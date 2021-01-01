Horror Monster Party Show Artwork Halloween Costume Pumpkin Bat Vampire Jack-O-Lantern Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Are you looking for a suitable costume, want to dress up for Halloween, fancy dress or carnival? Then choose this Jack-O-Lantern ghost cartoon figure graphic for you. Super creepy and scary for the big party event. Boys, girls, men or women, on Halloween, ghosts and creepy mysterious designs or figures pull through the night from house to house, from door to door and ask tricky or treat? 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only