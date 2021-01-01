Halloween Coloring Book for Grown-Ups Majestic Coloring Author

Let your cares slowly melt away as you color the captivating images found within the pages of this adult coloring book! The best part is that the full size 8.5 x 11 white paper pages are big enough to let your creativity and imagination flow freely. Includes 24 beautiful photos Printed on one side only Full size (8.5x 11), pure white 60lb. paper View our YouTube video showing all pages at: youtu.be/3AV_d2ToTOc (copy and paste the link into your web browser)