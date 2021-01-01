From sizzix
Sizzix Halloween Bundle - Sweet Treats & Hip Haunts Thinlits Die Sets by Tim Holtz
Advertisement
HALLOWEEN BUNDLE – Create a multitude of spooky Halloween projects with this versatile set of themed Thinlits dies! CUT A VARIETY OF MATERIALS - Thinlits dies allow you to cut intricate designs from a single sheet of paper, card, metallic foil, vellum, shrink plastic and stencil film. IDEAL FOR EVERY CREATIVE PURSUIT - Thinlits dies come in a variety of beautiful shapes and sizes, to add a special touch to all your paper crafting & stencilling projects. COMPATIBILITY - Compatible with Sizzix Big Shot, Sizzix Big Shot Express, Sizzix Big Shot Foldaway, Sizzix Big Shot Plus & Sizzix Big Shot Pro