From halloween boos tee co.
Halloween Boos Tee Co. Jack O' Lantern Pumpkin Halloween Monsters Trick Or Treating Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Great costume for trick or treating in this spooky illustrated jack o lanterns, monsters, a haunted mansion, vampire bats in a bright full moon. A great gift idea for boys, men, kids for Halloween. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only