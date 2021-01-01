From creative converting
Creative Converting Halloween Activity Paper 54" x 88" Tablecloth 3 Count
Occupy guests at your Halloween celebration with help from our Halloween Activity Paper Tablecloth. This paper tablecloth measures 54" x 88", and is made from sturdy paper. It features a variety of Halloween-themed activities, including coloring, word searches, mazes, and more. Simply provide crayons and let your guests have fun with it! Our Halloween Activity Paper Tablecloth is sold in packs of 3.