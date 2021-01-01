Halloween 48pc Spider Rings/Games/Slime Halloween Party Favors - Hyde & EEK! Boutique

The Spider Rings/Games/Slime Halloween Party Favors from Hyde and EEK! Boutique™ are a fun Halloween treat that make a great alternative to candy. This party favor pack comes with 48 small items that are perfect for setting out in a bowl or adding to goodie bags at a Halloween party, or for dropping into trick-or-treaters' bags. The pack includes eight mini tubes of slime, eight mini ball maze games, 16 mini spinning tops and 16 plastic spider rings for plenty of options. An array of seasonal colors like black, orange, white and red add to the fun of these Halloween toys for a surprise that's sure to delight.